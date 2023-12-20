ICON (ICX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $244.10 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,838,484 coins and its circulating supply is 974,838,525 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
