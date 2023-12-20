ICON (ICX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $244.10 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,838,484 coins and its circulating supply is 974,838,525 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,815,487.6504457. The last known price of ICON is 0.24520561 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,694,931.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

