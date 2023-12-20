Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $14.11.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
