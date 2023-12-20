North American Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:NAIT)

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 283.42 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14,200.00 and a beta of 0.72. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 315.75 ($3.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.