Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $76.70.
