Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Plans Dividend of €1.60

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of €1.60 ($1.74) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($19.33) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601 ($20.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,522 ($19.25) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($48,121.92). Insiders acquired 2,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

