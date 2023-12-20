Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

BTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BTM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

