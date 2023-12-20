IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Declares $0.41 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.
IGM Financial Company Profile
