SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

