Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of SQFTP stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.38.
About Presidio Property Trust
