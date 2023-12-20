CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CIXXF stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

