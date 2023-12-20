Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

