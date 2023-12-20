Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

