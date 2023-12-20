Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTZ. TD Cowen started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

