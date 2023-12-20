Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $382.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

