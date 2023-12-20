Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

