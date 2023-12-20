Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $17.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

