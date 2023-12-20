Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,639,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,944,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

