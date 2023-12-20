Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $304.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

