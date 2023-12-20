Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 17,403 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

