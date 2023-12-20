iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

