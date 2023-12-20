Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

