Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

