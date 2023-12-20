iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Decreased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

