Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 4,719 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

