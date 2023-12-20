Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

