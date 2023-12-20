Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,373 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1405 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

