Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 354,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 302,063 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

