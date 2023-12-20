Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 7,119 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4,959.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 837,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 820,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

