Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 14.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $41,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VEU stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

