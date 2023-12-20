iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $175.92. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

