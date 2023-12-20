Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

