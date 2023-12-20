Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,471,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.