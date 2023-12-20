Citigroup Upgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Buy

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.