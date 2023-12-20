RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,280 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $242,462,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in RingCentral by 2.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

