Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

TKR stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

