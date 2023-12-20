Oppenheimer Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $116.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

EnerSys stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after buying an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

