Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $175.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,461,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 425,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

