JMP Securities Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $32.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

