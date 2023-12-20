Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $271.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $253.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.