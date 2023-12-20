HC Wainwright Raises Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.11. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

