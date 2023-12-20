Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

NYSE:LIN opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

