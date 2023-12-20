Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.83, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,705. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.