Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

