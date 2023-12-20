Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

