Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

