Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $68.23.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.