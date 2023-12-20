Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,858,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

PKST stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

