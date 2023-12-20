Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

