Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.