Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,584 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CION Investment worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

CION Investment stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $632.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 137.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

